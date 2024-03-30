March 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clocks go forward tonight

By Staff Reporter00
time

Clocks will spring forward by one hour at 3am on March 31, when the 2024 Daylight Saving Time period begins.

According to an announcement by the commerce ministry, this year’s Daylight Saving Time begins at 3am on Sunday and clocks must be set forward by one hour.

The Daylight Saving Time period ends on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

This is applied in all EU countries.

 

