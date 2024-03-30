March 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid, Wafa news agency reports

By Reuters News Service01
funeral of palestinian teen who was killed in an israeli raid, near jenin
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian teen Mutasem Kameel, 13, who was killed in an Israeli raid, during his funeral near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday, an incident which the Israeli military said was under review.

There were confrontations with Israeli forces at the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin city, during a pre-dawn military raid there, the Wafa report said. The Israeli military said a number of Palestinian gunmen had shot at its troops, who returned fire.

A report was later received regarding a Palestinian minor who was killed, the military said.

“The circumstances of the incident are under review,” it said in a statement to Reuters.

The teen’s death was confirmed by Fawaz Hammad, director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, Wafa said.

Violence in the West Bank, among the territories which the Palestinians seek for a state, had already been on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that began in October and has since escalated with frequent Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Foreign diplomats lay flowers in memory of Russia’s concert hall attack victims

Reuters News Service

Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Tajikistan says migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack

Reuters News Service

Ukraine says Russian drone, missile attacks damage power facilities

Reuters News Service

Meta oversight board urges company to end ban on Arabic word ‘shaheed’

Reuters News Service

Haley voters, Trump doesn’t want you, new Biden ad says

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign