April 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Celestyal offers new onboard coffee bar in tie with illy

By Press Release022
Celestyal offers new onboard coffee bar in partnership with illy

Celestyal has launched a new onboard coffee bar in partnership with the globally-renowned Italian coffee brand illy.

The venue, named Café Nation, is available on the 1,266-guest Celestyal Discovery and marks the first-time the cruise line has had a dedicated coffee bar. The concept was borne of a key component of Greek culture,  coffee-drinking, which translates as a shared ritual across the globe. The new outlet is already proving a focal point aboard the fleet’s newest member, as a place to connect, relax and socialise throughout the day.

Founded in 1933, illy is one of the most recognisable coffee brands in the world. Its unique blend originates from nine of the best 100-per cent Arabica varieties, sourced from the top 1 per cent of Arabica varieties cultivated worldwide.

Guests aboard Celestyal Discovery will have the option to consume illy blend classico and decaf, as well as the four illy origins: Guatemala, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Brazil. Also on offer is the new coffee trend, illy cold brew, prepared after 12 hours of cold infusion for a balanced, mildly-sweet beverage. The Café Nation menu boasts over 90 specialised drinks alongside the option for guests to personalise their orders. The menu includes a selection of barista-poured hot-coffee beverages, herbal-infused teas, creamy hot chocolates, and other alternatives, as well as iced coffees and teas.

Celestyal Discovery

“We’re delighted to introduce our new onboard coffee venue in partnership with such a recognisable and popular coffee brand,” said Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal. “Café Nation not only brings the world-renowned quality of illy coffee to our ships, but also showcases our commitment to providing premium experiences to our guests across the globe.”

Throughout the ship, unlimited specialty coffees and a selection of herbal teas are included in the “Caffeinator” onboard drinks package priced at €12pppd, and the “Sky’s the Limit” drinks package priced at €47pppd also includes the barista coffee from Café Nation. Meanwhile, Café Nation’s menu items are priced individually for guests that have not selected a drinks package to enjoy as they please.

For more information, visit: celestyal.com or call: +30 211 1995176

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and ashore. Operating two brand new vessels, accommodating up to 1,260 passengers each, Celestyal prioritises highly-personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.

The company’s unique approach, informed by valuable passenger feedback and market insights, has contributed to its continuing success in the cruise industry. Celestyal’s vision extends beyond the shores of Greece and the Mediterranean, aiming to redefine the cruising experience. As the company looks to the future, its dedication to providing authentic and unmissable experiences, reaffirms the company’s vision of offering travellers a unique and enriching exploration of diverse destinations.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Tanya Romanyukha named new TechIsland general manager

Press Release

Quadcode, Aris Limassol initiative supports kids with autism

Press Release

Golf VW marks a half-century of successful market presence

Press Release

‘Lemesia’ sports celebration makes ambitious return

Press Release

HELLENiQ ENERGY, EKO Cyprus launch MSc studies grant

Press Release

Ayia Napa Marina charity dinner in aid of Karaiskakio

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign