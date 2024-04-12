Daily News Briefing

April 12, 2024

In today’s episode, the redesign of the European Union’s migration system is a “step in the right direction”, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

Meanwhile, authorities collected over €700 million more in taxes last year than the year before.

Elsewhere, two men have been injured after a fight broke out in Paphos over a “like” on social media.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

