April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

BoCCF podcast episode on South Mathiatis-Strongylou Mine

By Press Release02
The “Mila Mou Istorika” podcast series of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF) will release a new episode: “The South Mathiatis-Strongylou Mine: its role as a monument of cultural and environmental heritage for Cyprus”, featuring archaeologist Dr Thea Christoforou, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The wider Mathiatis area is known for its rich mineral deposits (copper, gold, silver, and so on), as well as the role it played in Cyprus’ ancient and modern mining economy. In the early 20th century, mining activity brought to light important findings regarding ancient copper exploitation, but also led to the area’s natural and cultural alteration. Later, the abandonment of such mines led to a major environmental and cultural setback, as no restoration was ever carried out, nor was the evidence of historical mining activity preserved. Meanwhile, companies’ recent interest in reopening some mines has put at risk the heritage they represent.

The South Mathiatis-Strogylou Mine is a typical example of the above, as it is the only mine in Cyprus that has been a UNESCO candidate in the natural and cultural landscape category since 2002, while also at the centre of discussions, following a mining company’s interest in its reopening.

This podcast episode will present the historical and archaeological background of the Strongylou Mine, to outline the changes that have shaped its landscape and local identity. The role it plays as part of the island’s and wider region’s cultural and environmental heritage will also be discussed.

Speaker’s bio:

Dr Thea Christoforou received her dr thea christoforouB.A. in History and Archaeology, majoring in Archaeology, from the University of Cyprus in 2012. She has also received a Master’s degree in “Rome and its Provinces” from the University of Southampton, UK, in 2013. In 2022, she received her Ph.D in Mediterranean Archaeology from the University of Cyprus. Her doctoral thesis focused on landscape archaeology, entitled “Landscape Reconstruction in the Northeast Foothills of Troodos, from Prehistory to Late Antiquity: the Study of the Sites of Ayia Varvara, Lythrodontas, Mathiatis and Sia”.

Since 2017, she has been actively involved in the local initiative “Environmental and Historical Richness Protection Group of Mathiatis” in the Nicosia district, aiming to protect the South Mathiatis-Strongylos Mine, following a mining company’s application for its reopening and the extraction of mineral deposits. Among their actions, members of the initiative have participated in parliamentary debates regarding Strongylou Mine antiquities, as well as in various events related to the conservation of the island’s natural and cultural landscape (e.g. European Heritage Days 2017, Mining Photography Exhibition 2020, etc.).

Dr Christoforou’s research interests include Cypriot Archaeology, Cypriot Bronze and Iron Age Landscape Archaeology, and Ancient Metallurgy in Cyprus.

The “Mila Mou Istorika” (“Speak to me Historically”) podcast features scientifically-documented, listener-friendly lectures by renowned scholars, on various Cypriot issues related to the BoCCF’s museums, collections, exhibitions and initiatives, but also more broadly to all periods of Cypriot history, archaeology, art history and literature.

The lectures are regularly presented on the Cultural Foundation’s Facebook page (@boccf), on our website www.boccf.org and on other online podcast platforms: (Buzzsprout, Spotify, Google Podcasts).

  • Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation
  • 86-90 Faneromenis, 1011 Nicosia, Nicosia
  • For information: 22 128157
  • www.boccf.org
