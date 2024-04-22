April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Food Academy to host Open Day ahead of Easter

By Press Release00
Lidl Food Academy to host Open Day ahead of Easter

For yet another year, the Lidl Food Academy is inviting one and all to celebrate the spirit of Easter.

Lidl Cyprus’ well-loved space will open its doors to welcome visitors on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 10am till 7pm, for yet another Easter Open Day, full of traditional and rich paschal delicacies, as well as music, games and surprises.

As in every year, younger guests to the Lidl Food Academy will enjoy a series of recreational activities and games, as well as Easter cookies and cupcake decoration workshops for kids.

The Academy’s team of experienced chefs, along with assistants, will also offer attendees and passers-by warm Easter buns and cookies, freshly-baked scones and other Lidl paschal treats.

Meanwhile, in the spirit of social contribution, strongly imprinted in Lidl Cyprus’ DNA, the Easter event will also fundraise in support of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and the Cyprus Red Cross.

Having become, by now, a well-established event, the Open Day calls the public to enjoy the indoor and outdoor areas of the Lidl Food Academy, located on 34 Stasikratous Street, in the centre of Nicosia, for an occasion full of tasty bites, fun experiences, and unforgettable memories.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links:

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

i-Fitness Day returns for 11th year in support of Telethon

Press Release

Korantina Homes honoured at Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Press Release

First PopUp Talks event draws strong attendance

Press Release

Limassol Marathon gold sponsor H&B leads wellbeing field

Press Release

Dove, ‘Hope For Children’ present youth initiative results

Press Release

Web Theoria: specialists in custom WordPress websites

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign