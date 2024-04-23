April 23, 2024

Temperatures to hit 37C this week

The Met Office said temperatures will rise to around 33 degrees Celsius inland on Tuesday with an increased amount of dust in the atmosphere.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be noticeably above seasonal averages, hovering around 37 degrees inland, 34 on coastal areas and 31 on the mountains.

Dust will also linger in the atmosphere until Friday, with concentrations expected to be elevated at times.

On Tuesday, temperatures are set to hover around 26 degrees Celsius along the coast, and around 25 degrees Celsius on the mountains.

The sky on Tuesday will be mainly clear, with occasional cloudy intervals. Winds will initially blow at 3 Beaufort, gradually increasing to 4 Beaufort. The sea will generally remain calm.

The temperature on Tuesday night will drop to around 18 degrees Celsius inland, 15 on coastal areas and 12 on the mountains.

 

