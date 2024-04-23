April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Ten killed after two Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air

malaysia
Ten people were killed on Tuesday after two helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade, the navy said in a statement.

All 10 were crew members aboard the aircraft involved in the accident, which occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32 a.m. Tuesday morning (0132 GMT), the navy said.

All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification,” the navy said.

