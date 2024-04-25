April 25, 2024

Lidl: steadfast support for Ayia Napa youth football tournament

Having upgraded its support to the level of Platinum Sponsor in 2024, Lidl Cyprus is backing the Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival for yet another year, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle among young people. Powered by the motto “Appetite To Play”, Lidl Cyprus will thus welcome thousands of active six- to 16-year-olds from various countries to this exciting sporting event.

This year, the Festival will be held from Saturday, April 27 to Thursday, May 2, under the high standards of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA).

Recognised for its prestige, the Festival not only provides an opportunity for boys and girls to compete on the pitch, but also to excel, collectively honouring the spirit of sportsmanship.

The tournament continues to be a landmark event, organised by the Soccerworldcyprus Sports Association and supported by the Ayia Napa Municipality, the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO) and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, among other notable bodies.

The mobile Lidl Vantastic Canteen and Lidl Food Academy On the Go will also be present during the event, to offer nutritious and healthy snacks made with Lidl products. The aim is to inspire the Festival’s young participants to choose a healthier, nutritionally-aware lifestyle.

Via sponsorships of such events, Lidl Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to promoting an active, healthy lifestyle, while raising awareness of the benefits of sports and conscious nutrition.

