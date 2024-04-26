April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BritainEuropeWorld

Ireland says UK’s Rwanda policy drives migrants over its border

By Reuters News Service00
british pm sunak hosts a press conference at downing street in london
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks to attend a press conference at Downing Street

The threat of deportation to Rwanda is causing migrants to head for Ireland instead of staying in Britain, Ireland’s deputy prime minister told a British newspaper on Friday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship programme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda if they arrive in Britain illegally was approved by parliament earlier this week and the government wants the first flights to take off in 10-12 weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin told The Daily Telegraph that the policy was already affecting Ireland because people were “fearful” of staying in Britain.

He said asylum seekers were seeking “to get sanctuary here and within the European Union as opposed to the potential of being deported to Rwanda”.

The border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, a European Union member, is the only land border between the UK and the EU since Britain left the bloc.

That border is effectively open, with no immigration checks – a key condition of the deal that took Britain out of the EU in 2020, designed to avoid creating a flashpoint given the island’s sectarian history.

Earlier this week, Ireland’s Minister of Justice Helen McEntee told a parliamentary committee she estimates that more than 80 per cent of people applying for asylum in Ireland are coming from Britain over the land Border with Northern Ireland.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Greece rules out air defence systems to Ukraine, PM says

Reuters News Service

Gaza baby saved from dead mother’s womb dies

Reuters News Service

At US Supreme Court, clashing views presented on presidential immunity

Reuters News Service

London Cypriot football team New Salamis to fold

Tom Cleaver

UK retail sales slide in April, early Easter may be partly to blame

Reuters News Service

Egypt in renewed mediation push for Gaza truce, sources say

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign