May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus celebrates 20 years in the EU

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Φωταγώγηση του κτηρίου της Γραμματείας της Κυπριακής Προεδρίας της ΕΕ

President Nikos Christodoulides and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday planted an olive tree to honour Cyprus’ 20 years in the EU lauding the accession as a diplomatic success.

In a statement on the platform X, the presidency said: “Our accession to the great European family 20 years ago constitutes the most important political and diplomatic success of our country since the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960.”

They added: “In this 20 year course with difficulties, with challenges, together with our partners we dealt with major crises, always asserting, in a spirit of cooperation, what is just in the interest of the Union, its citizens, as well as the Republic of Cyprus’ citizens.”

In a short statement, von der Leyen said that it was “moving” to be in Cyprus on the anniversary of the country’s accession.

“Twenty years of EU membership have made Cyprus stronger. And you’ve made Europe stronger, too. Cyprus is not only one of the places where European culture was born. It’s one of our union’s gateways to the world,” she said.

According to von der Leyen, she said that a generation of Cypriots experiences every day what it meant to be in the EU.

“From opportunities for young people and natural heritage protection to economy and trade. EU membership has transformed Cyprus, for the better and for good,” she said.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

