May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest 23 yr old in Limassol over firecracker possession

By Nikolaos Prakas05
firecrackers
File photo: firecrackers

A 23-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, under suspicion of illegally possessing thousands of firecrackers, police said.

According to police, the man was found to be in possession of 1,980 firecrackers at his home in Limassol.

The man was arrested in the Ypsonas area at 10.35am.

During the investigations, police found a wooden box filled with 99 boxes with 20 firecrackers each.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

