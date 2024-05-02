May 2, 2024

Cablenet appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Ioannis Mavridis, a seasoned executive with over 20 years’ international experience in the banking and telecoms industries, will assume the role of CEO at Cablenet Communication Systems plc as of July 1, 2024. He comes with a proven track record and is exceptionally familiar with Cablenet and its operations, having served as the Company’s Chief Finance Officer since September 2020.

Before joining Cablenet, he was a managing director at TAP Advisors, a US- and UK-based telecom, media and technology-focused advisory boutique, having joined its London, UK office in August 2015. Before TAP Advisors, he spent 12 years at international bank Citigroup (Citi) and its EMEA Institutional Clients Group, with the last 10 of these years based in London.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Cablenet in this new capacity, seeing it through its next phase of development and growth, in a market that holds potential and challenges in equal measure,” said Mavridis. “There is a clear plan to deliver on and a vast wealth and breadth of experience and skills within the Cablenet team to rely on, in order to take the Company to new heights, whilst bringing greater value to our customers and shareholders.”

Mavridis succeeds Yiannos Michaelides, who will step down as CEO from June 30, 2024. Michaelides will nevertheless continue to support the Company in a consulting role until the end of the year, to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am very proud of the innovation we demonstrated in the market that allowed us to disrupt the status quo and significantly accelerate the growth of the company,” noted Michaelides.

“We did things differently and Cablenet has leapt in size, while, at the same time, established and maintained its position as the leading Telecommunications provider in customer satisfaction and recommendation scores.

“I am confident that Ioannis Mavridis, who was part of my leadership team over the past four years, will excel in his new role and I wish him every success.”

Commenting on the transition, Nikhil Patil, Chairman at Cablenet Communication Systems plc, and CEO at GO plc said: “We are truly grateful to Yiannos Michaelides for his loyalty and dedicated service. His sterling stewardship over the past four years has set Cablenet on a steady growth path, in both the mobile and broadband markets, despite the pressures of international instability and unrest. We now very much look forward to welcoming Ioannis into this new role, and are confident he will continue to build on this success.”

