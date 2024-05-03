May 3, 2024

Four remanded in Limassol for suspected drug trafficking

By Nikolaos Prakas06
Limassol District Court

Four people in Limassol were remanded for seven days on Friday under suspicion of drug trafficking. The suspects included three men aged 21, 19, and 22, as well as a 20-year-old woman.

According to police reports, members of the drug squad, Ykan, intercepted a 21-year-old man on Thursday afternoon as he was entering the vehicle of a 20-year-old woman parked in a Limassol area. Upon searching the man, police found a nylon package containing approximately 32 grams of cannabis.

Additionally, inside the car, near the passenger seat, two more nylon packages were discovered, containing a total of approximately 110 grams of cannabis. Subsequently, the 21-year-old was arrested.

The 20-year-old woman was also apprehended after admitting ownership of a quantity of cannabis, approximately 9 grams, found in a nylon packet in the car’s passenger seat cupboard.

A search of the 21-year-old’s car followed, where police officers located three more packages containing a quantity of cannabis, totalling 86 grams gross weight. In the vehicle they also found various items of evidence, as well as a sum of money amounting to €540, the origin of which is being investigated.

Meanwhile, police visited the residence of the 20-year-old woman and observed a 19-year-old leaving the premises with two bags. Upon inspection, the bags were found to contain a nylon package with approximately 732 grams of cannabis and another with approximately 4 grams, resulting in the 19-year-old’s arrest.

A subsequent search of the residence uncovered several nylon bags with traces of cannabis and two scales in a storage room.

Simultaneously, a search of the 21-year-old suspect’s residence revealed €2,090 in cash of unknown origin, as well as a cannabis crusher containing approximately one gram. As part of the ongoing investigation, a 22-year-old man was arrested, and a search of his residence yielded various items and €535 in cash.

The four suspects appeared in court in the morning, where they were remanded for seven days. They face charges related to the illegal possession of drugs with intent to supply and money laundering from illegal activities.

