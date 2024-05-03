May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested in Larnaca for possession of explosive materials

By Robert Morgan

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca early on Friday morning for illegal possession and transportation of dangerous goods and explosive materials, said Spyros Chrysostomou, representative of the Larnaca police.

The arrest was made when police stopped a vehicle driven by the man on Cykliki Avenue at around 2.50am on Friday, said Chrysostomou. A vehicle search revealed a Molotov cocktail-like device – a plastic water bottle with a firecracker taped to it – along with four bats, a hoodie, a pair of gloves, a can of blue spray paint, masking tape, and stickers for a football team.

The items were taken as evidence and the man was arrested for apparent possession of explosives and dangerous materials, said Chrysostomou. He is expected to appear before the District Court of Larnaca for the issuance of an arrest warrant later on Friday.

