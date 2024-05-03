May 3, 2024

Monks called to appear before investigative committee

Osiou Avakoum monastery

Two months since the monastery scandal blew up, the two embroiled monks have been called to appear before the church investigative committee, it emerged on Friday.

According to reports, monks Nektarios and Porfirios have been notified to appear before the six-member Holy Synod committee seeking to get to bottom of the latest scandal which rocked the church.

Hand-in-hand with the church’s efforts is also a police investigation which is exploring allegations of money laundering, sexual harassment and abuse.

Though the church had aimed to wrap investigations before Easter, the slew of allegations which erupted since the scandal came to light in March have added to the statements the committee is working through.

Dozens of people have already made statements to the church investigators. The findings will be used to decide the fate of the monks – who were initially slated for a defrocking.

The two monks have been invited to appear before the committee and make statements. Though the exact date is unclear, it is understood to be in the days after Easter.

A day earlier, Tamasos Bishopric responded to rumours that both sides were trying to reach a compromise.

“Our only goal is the revelation of the truth.

“We state unequivocally that our position remains firm and unwavering. We await the completion of the ongoing investigations, which were initiated by our Bishop Isaias, to reveal the truth and restore order.”

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

