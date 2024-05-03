May 3, 2024

SNP veteran Swinney is frontrunner to be Scotland’s next leader

file photo: john swinney speaks at the snp annual national conference in aberdeen
John Swinney speaks at the SNP Annual National Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, last October

Scottish National Party (SNP) veteran John Swinney became the clear frontrunner to become Scotland‘s next leader on Thursday after a potential opponent ruled herself out of the contest and backed him.

The SNP is looking for a new leader following the resignation of Humza Yousaf as party chief and Scotland‘s first minister on Monday.

The turmoil in the SNP after a series of political missteps and a funding scandal have boosted the British Labour Party’s hopes of regaining ground in Scotland as it seeks to win a UK parliamentary election this year.

Kate Forbes, who lost a leadership contest to Yousaf last year, said in a statement she would not seek the nomination to become the SNP’s leader and that they shared a “common purpose”.

Others have until May 6 to declare their candidacyIf more candidates emerge, a ballot of SNP members will be held between May 13 and 27.

The SNP wants to regain its once-dominant position in Scotland and rejuvenate the push for an independence referendum.

“I want to build on the work of the SNP government to create a modern, diverse, dynamic Scotland that will ensure opportunity for all of our citizens,” Swinney, 60, told a press conference. “I want to unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence.”

Scotland, one of the United Kingdom’s four nations, has a semi-autonomous or “devolved” government run by a first minister. Issues such as defence and national security are overseen by the British government.

Yousaf quit after his decision to end a coalition with the Green Party backfired. The new SNP leader will lead a minority government in the devolved Scottish parliament.

Swinney was SNP leader from 2000-2004 and has served as Scotland‘s deputy first minister and finance minister. He backed a gender recognition reform bill that prompted a backlash from some SNP lawmakers.

