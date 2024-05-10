May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bank of Cyprus: e-payment of dividend to shareholders

By Press Release01
Bank of Cyprus: e-payment of dividend to shareholders

The Bank of Cyprus continues to create value for its shareholders. In this context, and subject to approval by the European Central Bank of a cash dividend payment, it enables its shareholders to receive their upcoming and any future dividends electronically.

Available electronic dividend payment options

Shareholders may receive dividends electronically in one of the following ways:

  1. CSE shareholders who are customers of Bank of Cyprus Public and 1bank subscribers may submit their instructions to receive their dividends electronically to an account in their name with Bank of Cyprus via Internet Banking (https://online.bankofcyprus.com/Login_UI/Login and then Profile/Dividend Payments) or BoC Mobile app (Personal Information/Dividend Payments).
  2. CSE shareholders who are customers of Bank of Cyprus, but are not subscribers to 1bank, may become subscribers without any charge and obtain access codes through Internet Banking or BoC Mobile app and submit their instructions accordingly.
  3. CSE shareholders who are not customers of Bank of Cyprus may become customers by opening an account with Bank of Cyprus via BoC Mobile app and submit their instructions accordingly.
  4. CSE shareholders who wish to receive their dividends by electronic transfer to other financial institutions may submit their instructions in writing by sending the relevant forms in accordance with the instructions specified therein. The form is available here.

Joint CSE shareholders or legal entities

Joint investors and legal entities may complete the relevant forms available here.

Deadline and dividend payment

CSE Shareholders wishing to receive their dividend electronically may submit their instructions no later than 10 working days before the payment date.

The payment is scheduled for June 14, 2024, subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2024. If the instructions are not submitted within the deadline, they will take effect from the following dividend payment.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

DKNY Nicosia celebrates new ‘Heart of NY Capsule’ collection

Press Release

payabl. is Platinum Partner of 2024 Reflect Festival

Press Release

Lidl offering swappable cards of UEFA EURO 2024 stars

Press Release

Joseph Borghese appointed St. Kitts and Nevis Special Envoy

Press Release

Chestertons Global launches in Cyprus

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus supports Red Cross efforts eighth year running

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign