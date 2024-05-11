May 11, 2024

Celtic go six points clear with 2-1 win over 10-man Rangers

scottish premiership celtic v rangers
Celtic's Matt O'Riley celebrates scoring their first goal with James Forrest

Celtic moved close to a third straight Scottish Premiership title when they beat 10-man Rangers 2-1 in an eventful Old Firm derby on Saturday to establish a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Matt O’Riley put the hosts ahead in the 35th minute with a left-foot shot from the edge of the area that beating the keeper at his near post before Rangers defender John Lundstram put a Daizen Maeda cross into his own net three minute later to double Celtic‘s lead.

Rangers reduced Celtic‘s advantage two minutes later when Cyriel Dessers headed in from close range, but things got worse for them before the break with Lundstram sent off for a studs-up challenge on Alistair Johnston.

Jack Butland saved O’Riley’s penalty in the 55th minute to keep second-placed Rangers in the game but it was not enough to prevent Celtic moving to 87 points with two games left.

