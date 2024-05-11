May 11, 2024

Crypto trader shows it’s possible to make millions with $100: $RECQ presale presents great opportunity

By CM Guest Columnist03
TLDR  

  • A crypto enthusiast made $8.39 million through his $100 investment.
  • $RECQ provides more than 237% gains ahead of the official launch.

LarpVonTrier is making significant waves with his inspiring investment story, as this skillful trader turned 0.1 ETH into $8.39 million in only six days. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi’s $RECQ is gaining traction as the best new crypto to invest in 2024 due to its outstanding rewards at the ongoing presale. 

rebel satoshiLarpVonTrier made $8.38 million by investing in Crypto gems

On-chain data analysis platform Lookonchain reported on April 2 that a successful crypto trader had managed to make an impressive $8.39 million profit from his $100 investment in Ethereum. More precisely, X user LarpVonTrier had bought 1.3 billion Keyboard Cat (KEYCAT) tokens with his 0.1 ETH on March 27 after announcing his “gem hunt” for Base tokens with a market cap of under $5,000. 

KEYCAT had a low market cap of $2,200, as the meme coin had launched on March 25. Furthermore, LarpVonTrier’s 1.3 billion tokens represented 13.16% of KEYCAT’s total supply. 

The investor sold 344.7 million of these tokens for 497 ETH (worth more than $1.75 million) over the following days, meaning that his remaining 971.2 million KEYCAT had acquired a worth of around $6.64 million. Thus, LarpVonTrier had realized an exceptional $8.39 million profit in just six days.

However, Lookonchain’s report also shows that the trader had made several unsuccessful attempts before he embraced KEYCAT, as LarpVonTrier previously lost $820 on NORMIE and $9,700 on NORMILIO.

Meanwhile, several market experts have suggested Rebel Satoshi’s $RECQ as one of the best altcoins to buy in the current crypto space, so let’s see why $RECQ could be the next token to provide multi-million dollar gains.

$RECQ offers revolutionary potential and unmissable gains

Rebel Satoshi is an innovative meme coin project focused on the continued rise of the exciting decentralized revolution. Therefore, Rebel Satoshi users are actively involved in the platform’s democratic community and contribute to the development of Rebel Satoshi’s enormous two token ecosystem.

The powerful $RBLZ token provides several attractive benefits as Rebel Satoshi’s governance and membership token, such as voting rights and early access to NFT airdrops. Furthermore, the token raised more than $2.5 million during the presale and is currently available on the Uniswap DEX for $0.025, which means that $RBLZ has increased by a fantastic 150% from its starting price of $0.010.

On the other hand, early $RECQ investors are set to receive extraordinary 237.83% gains when the token attains the targeted price figure of $0.0125, as $RECQ is selling for only $0.0037 during Stage 1 of the presale. Thus, $RECQ has started to receive attention as the best crypto investment in 2024.

The token provides advanced real-life utility as Rebel Satoshi’s base currency for various everyday transactions such as rewards, fees, and purchases. However, $RECQ users also receive access to the phenomenal play-to-earn games in the Rebel Satoshi Arcade and many additional benefits through Rebel Satoshi’s lucrative rewards program

$RECQ is set to bring million-dollar gains as it continues its bullish ascent, so don’t hesitate to visit the Rebel Satoshi presale and diversify your portfolio with this high-potential crypto gem!

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram

 

