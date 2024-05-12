May 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Ferrari sticks to 2024 guidance after Q1 earnings rise, shares fall

By Reuters News Service00
Ferrari F8 Spider is unveiled during a presentation of two new Ferrari models at an event at the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio lo Scalzo/File Photo
Ferrari F8 Spider is unveiled during a presentation of two new Ferrari models at an event at the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio lo Scalzo/File Photo

Ferrari’s (RACE.MI) core earnings rose 13 per cent in the first quarter but its shares fell earlier this week as the luxury sports car maker confirmed its full-year forecasts, failing to excite investors despite what its CEO called a “very positive” start of the year.

The Italian company said its quarterly results were boosted by pricing power, the mix of product sales, and a greater contribution from personalised vehicles. It also cited rising deliveries of its 2 million-euro ($2.2 million) limited-series Daytona SP3 model.

Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari had produced double-digit growth for both revenue and profits despite stable car deliveries.

“This was achieved through an even stronger product and country mix as well as a greater contribution from personalisation,” he said in a statement.

“Our value over volume strategy continues to be successful.”

Analysts at Bernstein said in a note Ferrari’s results were of “a high quality”.

“These results clearly demonstrate how mix and pricing are going to be the principal drivers of margin development as we enter the second part of Ferrari’s 2022-26 plan,” they said.

Ferrari’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 605 million euros in January-March, in line with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll.

Shipments fell by seven units to 3,560, dragged by a 20 per cent drop in the China, Hong Kong and Taiwan region.

Ferrari, whose Milan-listed shares turned negative after the results, confirmed its forecast for full-year adjusted EBITDA to increase to at least 2.45 billion euros in 2024.

The fall in share price “probably reflects some disappointment that Ferrari did not raise FY24 guidance,” Bernstein said.

At 1210 GMT, the shares were down 4.4 per cent. However they remain close to their all time high for 410 euros touched at end-March, after rising around 50 per cent since last September.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Reddit shares soar as earnings show advertising, AI licensing revenue potential

Reuters News Service

Electronic Arts forecasts annual bookings below estimates as gamers cut spending

Reuters News Service

Crypto trader shows it’s possible to make millions with $100: $RECQ presale presents great opportunity

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

European Central Bank: inflation and interest rate developments

CM Guest Columnist

Disney’s surprise streaming entertainment profit offset by weaker TV business

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign