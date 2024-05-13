May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Nominee for Russian defence minister underlines need to take better care of soldiers

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: andrei belousov attends a government meeting in moscow
Andrei Belousov attends a government meeting in Moscow

Andrei Belousov, the surprise choice of President Vladimir Putin to become Russia’s new defence minister, said on Monday that soldiers needed better access to housing, hospitals and welfare benefits.

Belousov, an economist who previously served as deputy prime minister, underlined the need to take better care of Russia’s soldiers in comments to a parliamentary committee, his first since Putin named him on Sunday to replace Sergei Shoigu.

State media quoted him as saying there was too much bureaucracy surrounding the payment of benefits to military personnel. There were also issues with housing and medical treatment.

“I think it’s a mess when participants in the special military operation who come back on vacation are driven from civilian medical institutions to hospitals which are often simply overcrowded. This issue needs to be resolved,” Belousov said.

The comments by Belousov, who has no military background, appeared aimed at demonstrating to members of the armed forces that he understands their concerns and will work to improve their conditions.

He was addressing the defence and security committee of parliament’s upper house, the Federation Council, as part of a confirmation process for a new government line-up after Putin started his fifth term as president earlier this month.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israeli forces push into Gaza from north and south

Reuters News Service

Sir Stelios donates €750,000 to help malnourished Gaza children

Iole Damaskinos

Israeli forces step up attacks on Gaza’s Jabalia camp and Rafah

Reuters News Service

Greek and Turkish leaders set for talks to maintain positive momentum

Reuters News Service

Putin taps economist to run defence, replacing Shoigu in unexpected move

Reuters News Service

Ukrainian strike on apartment block kills 15, Russia says

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign