May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Youth who threatened two others with fake gun remanded

By Staff Reporter00
The Paphos district court on Monday issued a three-day remand against a 16-year-old residing in a youth facility in Paphos after he allegedly threatened two minors with a gun.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, on Saturday two minors aged 14 and 16, residing in the same youth facility as the accused, reported to the central Paphos police station that the previous night, at around 3am, the 16-year-old snuck into their room holding a gun, demanding their mobile phones.

The next day, the suspect was arrested with a court order, and during a search conducted in his room, police officers found a gun, which turned out to be fake, that was used to threaten the other two boys.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday and remanded for three days after he appeared before the Paphos district court on Monday.

 

staff reporter

