May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol police make drugs arrest after chase

By Staff Reporter02
police car at night
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man man for possession of illegal drugs with intent to supply, money laundering and traffic offences after a car chase.

Officers located the man shortly after midnight in his car parked in an area of ​​Limassol. When they approached the vehicle for a check, the driver sped off committing a number of traffic offences.

During the chase, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion, and continued his attempt to flee on foot, as a result of which it collided with a parked car and came to a standstill.

Police arrested the fugitive for evident offences.

A police search of his car turned up 3.5 grams of cannabis and 18 packages of cocaine, of a total weight of approximately 11 grams.

The 25-year-old was given a drug test which came up positive and he was found to have been driving without a license and without and insurance certificate.

Limassol traffic police and the drug squad (Ykan) are continuing the investigation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Nicosia man arrested for car arson

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny start, afternoon rains

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus showcased as investment destination in Middle East

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Larnaca pleads for information about long-awaited marina project

Elias Hazou

Woman dead in north after receiving wrong blood in transfusion

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign