May 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Troodos observatory unveiled

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Εγκαίνια Αστεροσκοπείου Τροόδους
Troodos observatory

The Troodos astronomical observatory was officially unveiled on Sunday by the forestry department during a ceremony in Agridia led by senior officer Christodoulos Christodoulou, who said it will be utilised to promote the development of mountainous areas, aiming to attract investments in new forms of alternative tourism.

Christodoulou explained that the observatory is the pinnacle of an EU project called ‘Geostars’, aimed at promoting similar endeavours in Cyprus and Greece.

‘Geostars’ is co-funded by the European Union, which covered 85 per cent of the cost of the observatory, and by the governments of the two countries.

The project, which had a budget of €2,678,400, started in June 2018 and was completed in December 2023.

The Cypriot partners for the project included the forestry department, the development company of the Troodos area communities, the Agridia community council, the Limassol district administration and the University of Nicosia. The Greek partners included the municipality of Sitia, the University of Crete and the Greek tourism ministry.

“The project focused on creating or upgrading astro-observation infrastructures in Crete and Cyprus,” Christodoulou said.

“These include the construction of the Troodos observatory in Agridia, the establishment of an outdoor astro-observation area in the Troodos national forest park, the creation of the Sitia Astro-school in Greece and the upgrading of the Skinakas Observatory on the peak of Psiloritis mountain.

He said that through its participation in the project, the forestry department had implemented infrastructure projects to enhance the attractiveness and tourism offerings of the Troodos national forest park and Troodos geopark.

“Astro-tourism is an alternative form of tourism that can significantly enrich the offerings of the area, strengthening mountain communities and contributing to environmental education and ecological protection,” Christodoulou added.

 

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

