May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU ‘keen to contribute to Cyprus problem settlement’

By Iole Damaskinos02
christodoulides eu council
Nikos Christodoulides

The EU is keen to actively contribute to a final settlement of the Cyprus issue using all the political and economic tools in the context of its relations with Turkey, President Nikos Christodoulides said, while welcoming Austria’s new ambassador to the island.

The president made his remark on Monday at an event to instate the new Ambassador of Austria Susanne Bachfischer.

Christodoulides expressed gratitude for Austria’s principled stance on the Cyprus issue and for its commitment to a just and lasting solution in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the EU acquis.

For her part, Bachfischer said Austria continues to stand by Cyprus, noting her country was one of the first to participate in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) with a continuous presence of over 50 years.

In his speech Christodoulides referred to fundamental global challenges underway, saying that that “violations of international law must be dealt with decisively” and that threats to international peace and security require a collective response.

“From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the resurgence of terror in the Middle East and the challenges of the energy and climate crises, all require effective joint efforts, shared responsibility and solidarity,” Christodoulides said.

Recalling that 2024 marks 50 years since the illegal Turkish invasion of Cyprus and the continued military occupation of almost 37 per cent of the island’s territory, the president noted he had taken steps to end the impasse since he first assuming his office.

The status quo is neither sustainable nor static and I stress the need for immediate resumption of negotiations,” he said. As Cyprus is an EU member, the Cyprus problem becomes a European problem requiring European solutions, Christodoulides said.

“The Cyprus issue can become a […] successful model of peace […] through which [the EU can prove] it has the power to unify and tools to become a [builder] of peace and security,” the president said.

Praising the bilateral relations with Austria, Christodoulides noted his intent to maintain the cooperation between the two states in all areas of mutual interest, including security and defence, education, tourism, digital transformation and culture.

The newly instated Austrian ambassador noted that continued cooperation was a marker of mutual respect, especially for the issue of doing away with the island’s existing divisions.

She pointed out Austria’s long-standing mission on the island as part of the UN with more than 16,000 young Austrian soldiers having passed through UNFICYP, three of whom paid the ultimate price for their bravery. She was referring to August 14, 1974, when three Austrian peacekeepers lost their lives in an air attack near the village of Koshi.

In addition, Bachfischer noted that more than 55,000 Austrian tourists annually vacation on the island, and various Austrian companies offer expert services on sewage and desalination plants, renewable energy, and highway construction.

img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

