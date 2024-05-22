In today’s episode, four ships travelled from Larnaca over the weekend with almost 1,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Gaza along the Amalthea corridor.



Meanwhile, the Vasiliko liquified natural gas (LNG) project is “not shipwrecked” President Nikos Christodoulides said, after widespread speculation that the project’s future was looking increasingly dire.



Elsewhere, two men were remanded in custody over what police described as possibly the largest cache of weapons and explosives ever found in Cyprus.



All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.