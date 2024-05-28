More free music is coming up in the Larnaca district as the Larnaka2030 team continues its Follow the Music project. This Friday a secret concert will take place in Lefkara in a location that will only be disclosed to those who register for the event.

This time, the music group Nabuma and DJ El Pablo Rojo will take listeners on a journey through the paths of electronic music and alternative soul R&B, a dynamic combination that will reward the lucky ones who will find themselves at the secret spot of this music encounter.

The Follow the Music project activates the lesser-known sides of the city and region of Larnaca through a series of music concerts in secret spots. Each volume of the project begins with the announcement of the performers and the wider area where the concert will take place with the exact location remaining unknown. The audience participates in a game of exploration, following a specific clue and the exact location of the concert is announced to those who have registered two hours beforehand.

This Friday, it is a location in the charming village of Lefkara that will host musicians and audience-explorers for an evening of soul and electronic music.

Follow the Music Vol. 4

Live music by music group Nabuma and DJ El Pablo Rojo. Organised by Larnaka 2030. May 31. Lefkara village, Larnaca. 8pm. €10 with a drink. Registrations at https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/larnaka2030-follow-the-music_v4