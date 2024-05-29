The first weekend of June will welcome back the annual Cherry Festival in Kambos and Tsakkistra. The established festival is being organised once again by the Community Council of Kambos, with the support of the Cultural Development Association of Kambou-Tsakkistra, under the auspices Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou and the deputy ministry of tourism.

Cherry harvesting is a tradition that dates back to ancient times and still represents a significant part of Cyprus’ agricultural and cultural heritage. Since ancient times, cherry cultivation has been an important sector of agriculture. Producers eagerly await spring to see their trees bloom and develop fruit. Cherry harvesting was often a family affair, with family members and neighbours participating in the process. Today, despite the changes and the introduction of technology in cherry picking, the harvest remains an important celebration for many.

Kambos and Tsakkistra villages hold the Cherry Festival to celebrate the cherry harvest and to honour the work of farmers and producers. From the past to the present, cherry harvesting is a process that combines hard work, dedication and collective effort, highlighting the importance of agriculture and tradition in the history of the villages.

The festival will take place on June 1 and 2 in Kambos, and organisers invite everyone to join for a unique experience full of joy and juicy flavours. The festival includes a rich programme of activities as well as a two-day artistic programme by Giorgos Kalogirou along with Katerina Paraschou, Andreas Elesnitsalis and Paris Paraschos.

On Saturday, workshops will take place at the village square, while traditional bread-making and cherry spoon sweets are being prepared. Day one will conclude with a series of live performances before Sunday’s activities begin. Apart from traditional Cypriot delights and products, the Embassy of Japan in Cyprus will demonstrate how mochi sweets are made, a traditional Japanese dessert.

As part of the Cherry Festival, a photography exhibition titled Fisiognomies will also be held, presenting photos from the collection of photographer Nikos Kofteros. Through his lens, he captures unique moments from the daily life of the villages, landscapes and the faces of villagers who have left their mark on the community. The exhibition is under the auspices of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities Charalambos Christofides with the support of the Press and Information Office.

Two-day festival celebrating the cherry harvest. June 1-2. Kambos and Tsakistra villages, Nicosia district. 10am onwards. www.facebook.com/KambosTsakkistra