The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) has unveiled an exciting development for this year’s Robotex festival, where, for the first time in Cyprus, the Minoan Robot Sports Competition Global Olympiad (MRC) will take place, in collaboration with the Hellenic Educational Robotics Organisation (HERO).

This inaugural event will run concurrently with the 7th Pancyprian Robotex Robotics Competition at the University of Cyprus Sports Centre on the weekend of June 29 and 30, 2024.

This dynamic event welcomes participants of all ages, from students to adults, with an entry fee of 50 euros per team.

The winners of the Robotex challenges are set to advance to the next Robotex International in Estonia—a competition from which Cypriot teams have previously returned with several distinctions. Similarly, victors in the MRC challenges will earn a place at the MRC international event in Crete.

This year’s lineup will include the traditional SUMO robotic battles, Line Following challenges, the Folkrace car challenge, and the maze escape event, now augmented by new additions such as archery, shot put, and car rally sport challenges.

Following last year’s successful drone demonstrations, the event will introduce a novel competition featuring educational drones, anticipated to draw considerable team participation.

Once again, there is a strong emphasis on encouraging female participation in STEM through the Girls Fire Fighting challenge.

Under the theme “Robots for an Inclusive Society,” the event will also feature the established Engino and Lego educational robotics exhibition by elementary school students, along with an Open Category for robotics construction aimed at middle school and university students.

In a significant move to boost the educational robotics market in Cyprus, CCS, in collaboration with Robo.com, will unveil the Robotex Cyprus Kypruino—a unique and limited edition Arduino Uno board, exclusively produced in Cyprus.

Open to the public and technology enthusiasts alike, the event promises an action-packed weekend of robotics competitions and sporting battles. Attendees can also look forward to interactive exhibitions, music and dance performances, and a variety of activities for all ages.

The largest educational robotics festival in Cyprus is organized by the Cyprus Computer Society, in association with the University of Cyprus, the Youth Board, and the IET Cyprus Local Network.

The event enjoys the patronage of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides, and is approved by the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth and the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber of Cyprus (ETEK), with support from numerous public and private sector sponsors and supporters.

Significant contributions also come from stakeholders including XM as the Technology Partner, the Bank of Cyprus as Youth Supporter, and Neapolis University Pafos as a Gold Sponsor. Silver Sponsors include Huawei and Hellas Sat, with Bronze Sponsors such as Novatex Solutions Ltd, ZEBRA Consultants, and NETinfo among others.

Further support comes from Robo.com.cy, who is providing gifts, and a host of universities including the University of Nicosia, European University Cyprus, Frederick University of Cyprus, and UCLan Cyprus. Additional supporters encompass services from gra.des, C.K. Matrix, Arnold’s Digital Printers, Logicom Distribution & CISCO Meraki, Panis Pieri, UACG, and O2-Out of the Ordinary.

Associations like ACM, IEEE, Association of Computer Science Teachers, Association of Design and Technology Professors, CITEA, and the Cyprus Pedagogical Institute are also contributing to the event’s success.