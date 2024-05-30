Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou said on Thursday that gender equality is not a problem to be solved but rather the solution to the problem of existing inequality. She emphasised that gender equality is a matter of national interest because empowering women strengthens both society and the economy.

“The message must be sent that equality between women and men is not yet a problem to be solved, but the solution,” she said.

Christodoulou was speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day High-Level Conference ‘Women for the Mediterranean’ (#Women4Mediterranean), co-organised by the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) and the Office of the Gender Equality Commissioner on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus.

Commenting on the conference, Christodoulou said it would serve as a platform for discussion leading to the adoption of the Roadmap for Implementation 2024-2025. This strategy aims to operationalise the 5th Madrid Ministerial Declaration (2022) on the empowerment of women in society and the promotion of equality between women and men.

Christodoulou stressed that ensuring women’s rights and promoting gender equality transcends national borders and takes on a regional and international dimension, as women face similar obstacles worldwide: discrimination, sexism, violence, and inequalities at various levels.

She highlighted the need to address gender equality holistically rather than sporadically. The issue, she added, is a horizontal priority for the Christodoulides government.

“We seek to integrate the gender dimension in public policies and actions, with the aim of ensuring women’s rights and promoting gender equality, in the context of multilateralism, i.e. as part of our country’s foreign policy,” she said.

It is also significant, she added, that for the first time, the conference is being held in Nicosia. This reflects the multidisciplinary nature of Cyprus’ agenda and highlights its strategic geopolitical position.