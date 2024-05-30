Cyprus Airways, the flagship carrier of Cyprus, has announced that Breeze magazine will take to the skies again this summer. The airline has chosen leading travel media agency LXM Media & Publishing to relaunch and reimagine the inflight publication.

The sophisticated new magazine will feature bespoke content created by award-winning journalists and photographers for Cyprus Airways passengers. Breeze magazine will shine a spotlight on Cyprus every issue, with compelling content that highlights the curiosities and culture of this beautiful Mediterranean island. It will also feature fresh, engaging stories with escapism at their heart in destinations across the Cyprus Airways network.

The new summer issue will be found on board in July 2024. Breeze magazine will be produced four times a year, and distributed in the seatbacks of every Cyprus Airways flight – in both economy and business class – and in premium lounges at Larnaca Airport, the busiest airport in Cyprus.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cyprus Airways on the relaunch of their beloved inflight magazine, Breeze,” said Christian Szabo, CEO of LXM Media. “The new-look magazine will be informative, beautifully designed and engaging for Cyprus Airways’ passengers. It will inspire them to travel more with the airline – connecting them with relevant local and international brands, as well as services that will enhance their journey. Here at LXM Media we are excited about this partnership which expands our portfolio, will create new opportunities with local and international media partners, and strengthen our position as a leading global inflight media publisher in Europe,” he added.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to elevate our passengers’ experience, we are proud to work with LXM Media on the relaunch of Breeze magazine,” noted Veronica Posteraro, COO of Cyprus Airways. “They impressed us with their expertise and creative approach, and we look forward to the brand-new issue arriving onboard in time for the busy summer season.”

About LXM Media

Founded in 2021, LXM Media is a dynamic travel media company headquartered in Larnaca, with additional offices in London and Vienna. Part of LXM Group, an agile company that consists of LXM Media and LXM Aero (a supplier of technical services to airlines), LXM Media is made up of senior airline, travel, creative content, inflight media and digital experts with decades of experience in the travel media industry.

LXM Media works with global airlines and travel companies on publications, campaigns and digital solutions that build loyalty, drive engagement and generate revenue, reaching more than 150 million passengers each year. LXM Media’s existing partnerships include airlines such as Wizz Air, Eurowings, AirDolomiti, Condor, Tarom, SunExpress and others.

About Cyprus Airways

Flagship carrier Cyprus Airways was established in 1947. In November 2022, Cyprus Airlines was acquired by ArcosJet, ushering in a new era of growth, innovation and customer-focused service. The airline is based at Larnaca Airport and run by a passionate team of more than 150 professionals. Cyprus Airways flights are operated on Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey for

every traveller to Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

For media inquiries, please email Savvia Pavlou at: [email protected] | www.lxm-media.com