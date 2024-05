A motorcyclist has been pulled unharmed from the bottom of a ravine by the fire brigade after falling 80 metres into it.

The ravine is located near the Ayia Paraskevi picnic area in the Limassol district.

The motorcyclist himself called the police after falling into the ravine, and the police and the fire brigade responded to the call.

When he was pulled from the ravine, he was checked over by paramedics and found to be in good health.