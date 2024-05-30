The three upcoming summer concerts that were supposed be held at the Larnaca marina, featuring Tom Jones, Ed Sheeran and Bonnie Tyler, have been moved just up the road to another nearby area called ‘Land of Tomorrow’.

The move comes after the government on Monday terminated its agreement with Kition Ocean Holdings over the Larnaca port and marina project where the concerts were to be held.

According to Helen Katsamba, CEO of Moonlight Show Productions and the event organiser for Jones’ and Sheeran’s concerts, the new location “remains a convenient one for the public”.

“We found a location that both suited the needs of such big events and that was still close to the previous one, in order to avoid any disruption for the public attending the events,” Katsamba told the Cyprus Mail.

“On a plus, there will also be increased parking space at the new venue, compared to the limited parking availability at Larnaca marina.”

Tom Jones’ concert, part of his Ages & Stages Tour 2024, will take place on July 18 and Ed Sheeran will perform on September 7 and 8, the final dates of his record-breaking ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour. Sheeran’s opening act will be Calum Scott.

Bonnie Tyler’s concert was rescheduled for July 19, after it was originally planned for July 20, after organisers acknowledged that the previous date clashed with the anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

Her concert is part of a European tour, with stops planned in major cities like Stockholm, Berlin and London. She first played in Cyprus nearly two decades ago.

Tickets for all three concerts are on sale on Ticketmaster Cyprus’ website. However, availability is now extremely limited, due to very high demand from all over the island and from abroad.