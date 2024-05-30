The first weekend of June is here! Say hello to returning festivals, markets, dining al fresco and village celebrations. Once again, there is plenty to enjoy this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here’s a selection of events happening in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos.

Nicosia

As the weekend arrives, the Fork Food team hosts another street food market at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens on Friday. A variety of food vendors will serve tasty meals from 7pm onwards with one new addition – Pizza Bella. On the decks, DJ Koulla P Katsikoronoiou will blast groovy tunes.

The Nicosia Municipal Gardens will host another celebration on Saturday as the Cyprus Pride March takes place. Colourful activities will take place at the Gardens in the afternoon celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community while a rich programme of performances and speeches address the crowds. Then, the annual Pride March will set off passing through Central Nicosia and ending back at the Gardens for a party.

On Sunday, the 27th Cultural Festival of the University of Nicosia will open, ready for its two-month journey. Its first performance for 2024 is on Saturday at Axiothea Mansion and it is about French poet Arthur Rimbaud’s younger sister Isabelle.

Limassol

Sunday will have plenty to do in Limassol as well. Kolla Factory will host the Cybermarket featuring local designers, electronic music, street food, coffee stands and cocktails from resident bartenders. The event will run from 3pm to 10pm and will create a cyberpunk-inspired city market vibe with more than 100 brands.

Over at St Raphael Resort, the 5th Annual MBS Wellbeing Day Festival will present a day of wellness classes and workshops, a big market with all sorts of holistic items and services and offer movement, music and experiential fun.

Larnaca

Two Larnaca villages host festivals and annual events this weekend. Until Sunday, the 6th Cyprus International Accordion Festivalwill take place at Ayios Theodoros village with a series of music-related workshops, exhibitions, seminars and evening concerts for the whole family.

At the Ancient Olive Trees Park of Psematismenos, Vegan Fam Flavours will showcase healthy green living through plant-based food, wellness workshops, talks and crafty workshops for old and young. Vegan food stands, local products and an entertainment programme will keep visitors busy throughout the whole of Sunday.

Paphos

An exciting artistic event is reaching Paphos this weekend as the Ksoporti Art Weekend happens in the region for the first time. The annual nomadic event aims to showcase the diversity of Cyprus’ visual arts scene and bring the public closer to local artists. Several artists, art centres and cultural venues open their doors to welcome the public, giving people a chance to meet them and explore their work. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday venues and art studios in Paphos, Lemba, Kissonerga and Tala participate in the Ksoporti Art Weekend, spreading creativity all around the region.

Ksoporti Art Weekend 2024

Open artists’ studios and art institutions. May 31 – June 2. Central Paphos, Tala, Lemba and Kissonerga. Friday and Saturday: 5pm-10pm (central Paphos) and 5pm-9pm (other locations). Sunday: 11am-5pm. www.ksoporti.com

Fork Food Market

Street food market. May 31. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm. www.forkfoodmarket.com. Tel: 99-557777, 96-395261

Cyprus Pride March

Annual celebration of Cyprus’ LGBTQIA+ community with a march, performances and activities. June 1. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 5.30pm

27th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus

Two-month-long festival with performances. June 2-July 13. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-894531

Cyberness Market

Cyberpunk-inspired city market. June 2. Kolla Factory, Limassol. 3pm-10pm. Facebook event: Cyberness Market

5th Annual MBS Wellbeing Day Festival

Event with wellness classes and workshops. June 2. St. Raphael Resort, Limassol. 10am-8pm. €20-25. www.mbscyprus.com

6th Cyprus International Accordion Festival

Music festival with concerts and workshops. May 31 – June 2. Agios Theodoros village, Larnaca. www.cyprusaccordionfestival.com

Vegan Fam Flavours

Plant-based street food, workshops and games. June 2. Ancient Olive Trees Park, Psematismenos. 2pm-11pm. www.veganfamfestival.com