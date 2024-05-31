People continue to receive fraudulent emails impersonating the police, authorities warned on Friday.

These deceptive emails, sent from fake email addresses, incorporate logos of both the Cyprus Police and Interpol.

Their recipients are falsely accused of various criminal activities, ranging from cybercrime to serious offenses like child pornography and rape.

Police urged everyone to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with these suspicious emails. Instead, recipients should report such emails immediately to the authorities and avoid any interaction or transaction prompted by these fraudulent communications.

“Under no circumstances would such messages be sent by the Cyprus Police to citizens and/or organisations. These messages constitute an attempt to deceive citizens,” Cyprus police posted on social media.

For verification purposes regarding any pending issues with the police, the public is encouraged to contact the force through the known communication channels provided by the police, or visit the local police stations.