The digital asset realm is revolutionizing the financial sector, providing a decentralized way of transacting and storing value. Emerging from blockchain technology, these digital currencies have grown beyond the pioneer crypto to include a range of tokens with unique innovative features and use cases.

As the cryptocurrency market continues evolving, savvy investors are always on the lookout for the best crypto coins. Based on their recent market performance, network development, and higher growth potential, these upcoming cryptos will top the altcoin list of the best crypto to buy now.

FanTV onboard over 1M new user account on Sui—Will SUI price surge?

In a ground-breaking event, FanTV, a leading SocialFi dApp, onboarded over 1 million new user accounts on Sui Mainnet. This recent bullish development has triggered heightened market activities on the Layer 1 blockchain. Remarkably, the development accounts for 48% of the 2.6 million wallet growth on Sui.

The on-chain increases have also triggered a rise in the price of Sui, underscoring the importance of integrating blockchain technology with social media platforms. Additionally, the remarkable milestone has enhanced user engagement and expanded the scope of decentralized networks. With this bullish news, many experts see Sui’s price gearing up for a rally in the coming weeks. Thus, the Sui coin is among the best coins to invest in now.

Bithumb adds new trading pairs for Arweave Crypto—AR price reacts

Another upcoming crypto that has been making waves on the market is Arweave (AR). The decentralized storage network offers a space for indefinite data storage. The Arweave network hosts the permaweb—a permanent decentralized web with several community-driven applications. Recently, Bithumb, the second largest crypto exchange in South Korea, added new trading pairs for the Arweave coin.

The new addition has drawn open interest in the decentralized storage solution. This marks the growing demand for the altcoin’s capacity to solve real-world problems. With these developments, the Arweave price has seen a substantial increase in value, with its technical indicators suggesting more parabolic bulls in the coming days. Thus, the Arweave coin is among the best coins to buy now.

Rollblock (RBLK) to join top altcoins buys list

Rollblock (RBLK) is another upcoming altcoin, witnessing a heightened buying frenzy in its presale. The emerging altcoin is set to disrupt the online gambling industry, which is projected to increase in value to $744 billion by 2028. Due to its unique, innovative features and deepening traction, Rollblock is anticipated to skyrocket 100x in the coming weeks.

Essentially, Rollblock is introducing a live igaming platform that allows users to engage in various games, including Black Jack, Pip’s Quest, and Mega Roulette. It will soon introduce sports betting on the platform which has seen a sharp spike in interest from investors. Unlike its peers, Rollblock offers 100% anonymity to traders and gamers alike, as there are no KYC checks.

Moreover, by taking advantage of blockchain technology, the altcoin has addressed various problems that conventional gambling platforms have, including efficiency, security, and transparency. What’s more interesting is its revenue share model, where the platform uses up to 30% of its weekly revenue to buy back tokens from the market. Afterward, half of the tokens bought will be burned, and the other half will be used to stake rewards.

The move would facilitate continuous buying pressures that reward holders, ultimately increasing the price of RBLK. In just stage 2 of its presale, Rollblock is invitingly priced at $0.012, recording a 20% ROI in price value from its initial offering of $0.010. It has also raised over $490,000 in presale revenue, making it a top contender on the top altcoin buys list for 2024.

How high can Rollblock (RBLK) surge?

With unique tokenomics, passive earning opportunities, and higher growth potential, Rollblock has become the best altcoin on the market. The online crypto casino has a small capitalization of around $12 million, meaning it requires fewer funds to trigger astronomical growth in RBLK value.

Additionally, the altcoin is expected to get listed on Tier 1 exchanges, further propelling it into the public domain and attracting more investors. Experts now see that its value could increase 100x in Q3 after Tier-1 CEX listing, further cementing its position among the best cryptos to invest in 2024.

