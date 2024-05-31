Three upcoming plays in English are approaching to entertain young and old, which is quite impressive for Cyprus’ predominantly Greek theatre scene. This June, Paphos, Larnaca and Curium will host the performances which include scenes from imaginative fairy tales to Shakespeare.

Coming up first is The Blue Bird, an adult fairy tale based on Maurice Maeterlinck’s play of the same title. June 1’s performance at Markideio Theatre in Paphos will welcome children as young as six years old to learn about siblings Tiltil and Mytil who embark on an adventure to find the Blue bird and save the fairy’s granddaughter. Throughout their journey they meet new friends, enter Madam Night’s kingdom and fight temptations in the Garden of Joys. As they search for the Blue bird they begin to question if it ever existed. The show lasts for 1.5 hours and is held in English at 5pm.

On Saturday the Little Muse Youth Theatre will present The Twits, adapted from the story by Roald Dahl. This performance will take place in Larnaca, at the G.Lykourgos Theatre at 5pm and welcomes families with children aged two and above. The story follows Mr and Mrs Twit who are not very nice people. They’re nasty to each other and to everyone around them. They kidnap and imprison a family of monkeys in a cage, force them to stand on their heads and try to catch birds to put them in a bird pie. Will they escape?

Later in the month, William Shakespeare’s play King Lear will be presented at Ancient Curium. Set to take place on June 20, 21 and 22 by the Performing Arts for Cyprus Charities, the play raises money in support of the Cyprus Alzheimer Association.

Theatre lovers, Shakespeare fans and children aged 12 and above will witness the story of King Lear as he divides his kingdom between his three daughters, only to be betrayed and descend into madness. Featuring a talented ensemble cast, each character is brought to life with depth and nuance, exploring themes of power, loyalty and family dynamics.

The Blue Bird

Family-friend fairy tale. By GoDar. June 1. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 5pm. €15. In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com

The Twits

Story adapted by Roal Dahl’s fairy tale. June 2. G.Lykourgos Theatre, Larnaca. 5pm. €8. In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com

King Lear

Shakespeare play by the Performing Arts for Cyprus Charities. Donations to the Cyprus Alzheimer Association. June 20-21. Ancient Kourion Amphitheatre, Limassol. 8pm. €10, 20. . In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com