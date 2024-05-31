Chocolate puddings

Mini Baked Cheesecake with Cocoa Biscuit and White Chocolate

6 chocolate cookies

200g soft cheese

1/2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon white granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 medium egg

12 pieces of white chocolate

To serve

Marmalade

Heat oven to 180C.

For the base of the cheesecakes: Place 6 small silicone moulds in a baking pan and place the 6 cookies inside. Squeeze the cookies lightly to break down a little.

Place two pieces of white chocolate on top of the cookie.

For the cheesecake mixture: In another bowl, whisk the soft cheese, flour, sugar, vanilla and egg.

Divide the mixture into the small tins.

Place the tins in a deep ovenproof baking pan and add hot water up to 1/3 (bain-marie).

Bake for about 20 minutes. Let cool completely.

Remove from the moulds and serve with jam of your choice.

Vegetarian Chocolate Cake with Tahini and Berries

For the cake

400g sifted plain flour

60g sifted cocoa

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

200g brown sugar

40g honey

1 sachet vanilla

2 pinches salt

400g vegetable milk (almond, soy, oats)

100g tahini with cocoa

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 tsp orange or tangerine zest

For the chocolate cream / tahini

200g cooking chocolate

400ml soy cream

100g tahini with cocoa

3 tablespoons honey

400g forest berries, for garnish / filling

Prepare the pan: Line the base of a 24cm round cake pan with a removable base with parchment paper.

For the cake: In a mixer mix all the ingredients together.

Transfer the mixture into the round pan and spread with a spoon.

Bake in a well-preheated oven at 180C for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into it comes out slightly wet (the cake will continue to bake).

Remove the cake pan from the oven and leave it for another 10 minutes to cool.

To finish: When cool, slice the cake into three layers and fill each layer with the chocolate cream and berries. Garnish with chocolate cream and berries.

For the chocolate cream: Place all the ingredients in a bain-marie and melt them. Refrigerate the cream for 10 minutes or until thick.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/