Two days of talks, workshops and wellness experiences will take place in Larnaca as the Tree of Life Centre hosts the Light Works Festival. The centre hosted the event four years ago and this June 8 and 9 it brings it back to welcome a range of island practitioners, holistic coaches and the public to get together for a weekend focused on wellness.

A packed agenda is planned for the second weekend of June with back-to-back workshops, for adults and children alike, a market with creations and products and food and drink stands. Included in the festival’s programme are events such as a djembe drumming workshop, a lecture on emotional resilience for parents, yoga classes, tarot readings, ceremonial cacao sessions and qigong self-massages tips.

The festival will also host crafty workshops for children such as paper-making and moss art and a musical workshop where they will make instruments using recyclable material. Part of the weekend’s events will be an introductory session to animal communication and a men’s circle to guide men through their journeys of self-discovery and healing.

More events and updates are being added to the programme whose details are shared on the Facebook event page (Light Works Festival 2024).

Light Works Festival 2024

Two-day event with workshops and classes on yoga, qigong, self-development, music and more. Suitable for children and adults. June 8-9. Tree of Life Centre, Larnaca. 10am-8pm. Tel: 96-879000