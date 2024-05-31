In a decision made by the Cabinet this week, Panikkos Vakkou has been appointed as vice chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC.

According to the Presidency’s announcement, alongside Vakkou’s appointment, who has been a member of the commission until today, the Cabinet also decided to appoint Neophytos Lambertides as a member.

Vakkou, as per the announcement, has served as Director of Operations and Risk Manager in a private company and holds a CFA Charter with extensive experience in finance, while Lampertides is an academic.

The appointments, according to the announcement, were made in order to strengthen the Commission, which is responsible for supervising the capital markets and ensuring the protection of investors.