A 16-year-old child from Paphos was caught by police driving almost twice the speed limit on Thursday evening.

Police pulled over a car which had been driving at 92kph on a stretch of road where the speed limit is 50kph, and, after speaking with the car’s driver, discovered that he had neither a driving licence nor car insurance as he is 16 years old.

The child was taken to a local police station, and his guardian was informed of the incident. Both are expected to be called back to the police station on Friday for further proceedings.