A 35-year-old man in Paphos was sentenced to seven years in prison for burglaries, car thefts, and possession of a weapon and explosives, it was revealed on Friday.

Police stated that the Paphos Criminal Court sentenced the man on 14 charges, including the burglaries and weapons possession.

The man was located and arrested following a search operation by officers on January 22, 2022.

A search at the residence where the 35-year-old was found to be staying was carried out pursuant to a court warrant, which was secured based on evidence that revealed his involvement in several burglaries, as well as car thefts, that had been committed in Paphos.

During the search, a large quantity of stolen items was discovered, including jewellery, collectible coins, laptop computers, a TV, power tools, numerous hunting cartridges, and a hand grenade.

The investigation of the 14 charges was conducted by the Paphos CID, in cooperation with the Stroumbi, Peyia, and Polis Chrysochou police stations.