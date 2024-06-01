Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s hotly-anticipated fight is being pushed back from its July 20 date due to the former heavyweight champion’s recent ulcer flare up, promoters said on Friday.

Medical professionals recommended Tyson, 57, does minimal light training over the next few weeks as he recovers before returning to full training with no limitations, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions said in a statement.

The fight between the Americans will be rescheduled for later this year at the same venue, the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time,” Tyson said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

‘Iron Mike’, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was one of the most feared heavyweights in history but has not fought a professional fight since 2005.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 30 years his junior, has a boxing record of 9-1.