President Nikos Christodoulides reiterated that the government’s sole gial is the liberation and reunification of Cyprus based on UN resolutions.

Christodoulides’ statement was read out at memorial service in Lympia for an Eoka fighter by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou.

The president said that the circumstances and facts are not and have never been auspicious, noting that despite the challenges due to the Turkish approach, coordinated actions at the diplomatic level have managed to attract international interest, especially the United Nations and the European Union in the effort to resume the talks.

“We made a promise and we will keep it to the end by doing everything possible. A promise of unremitting struggle and effort with the sole aim of liberation, the reunification of our country on the basis of the United Nations resolutions, the agreed framework and the principles and values of the European Union,” he said.

Holguin is set to brief Antonio Guterres on the Cyprus issue, probably in the first half of June, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Saturday.

Christodoulides mentioned that he had conveyed to Holguin his readiness for a meeting. When asked if there was any response from the Turkish Cypriot side, he said that so far, there was no new information or anything he could report.