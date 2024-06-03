A cosy courtyard in the old town is hosting a series of open-air film screenings this June, under the early summer night sky. The well-known café To Erma on Ermou Street is once again welcoming film lovers every Monday this month to enjoy free films from Palestine, France and Spain. Three captivating films have been selected to be screened this summer.

First up is 200 Meters, a Palestinian film by Ameen Nayfeh. The title refers to the two hundred meters that separate a father from his family in the West Bank. When his son is injured, the wall that divides them will push him to the limits, turning the two hundred meters into an odyssey. June 3’s screening, and every Monday’s screening, will begin at 8pm.

Next Monday will feature Some Like it Veiled, a French film by Philippe de Chauveron. The film follows a leftist intellectual who openly supports the need to welcome all refugees and is forced to host a Roma family in his luxurious home, disrupting his life.

The third and final screening on June 17 is the Spanish film The Bride, an adaptation of Federico García Lorca’s masterpiece which was awarded two Goya awards out of a total of 12 nominations.

Free Film Screenings

Open-air cinema from around the world. June 3, 10, 17. To Erma, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-346770