Police on Monday reported that a further 21 individuals residing illegally in the Republic were arrested in the ongoing crack down on illegal migration.

The latest offenders were arrested in an island wide operation carried out by the immigration service in collaboration with district police units.

During the operation, searches were carried out in all districts and 21 third-country nationals were identified and taken into custody, while procedures for their deportation to their countries of origin are set to start immediately.

The anti-illegal immigration activities of the police are ongoing.