Police on Monday announced a second arrest, of a 51-year-old man, in the case of a telephone scam operated by people masquerading as doctors.

He appeared in court later on Monday and was remanded in custody for four days. The first man arrested, a 48-year-old, remains in custody pending a trial.

The matter was reported to the police by a 72-year-old woman, who said she had received a telephone call on May 8 from an unknown man who introduced himself as a surgeon at the Nicosia general hospital.

The man on the telephone then allegedly asked her for €57,000 to pay for a surgery which he said her son required after being injured in an accident.

At the same time, a second person could be heard crying, claiming to be her son, and saying that he had been in an accident.

A few hours later, a man arrived at the house, and the woman threw him a bag containing €52,000 in cash off her balcony.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.