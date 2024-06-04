Cypriot driver Vladimiros Tziortzis said on Tuesday he is hoping for a “fresh start” at the coming weekend’s EuroNascar race after a calamitous start to the season.

Tziortzis crashed at the first corner on the first lap of the first race of the season in Valencia in April, before crashing again during that weekend’s second race and being unable to finish it.

He then followed that performance up at the season’s second weekend in Italy by driving onto the grass during the first day and then driving straight on at a corner and into a gravel trap the following day.

However, he remains optimistic going into the third weekend at the United Kingdom’s Brands Hatch circuit.

“The goal is to get back to winning ways after the mechanical issues and the accidents in Valencia and Italy, where they may have been positive results, but they were not what represents us,” he said.

He added that “consistency will count” at Brands Hatch, saying the track “does not forgive mistakes”.

“It’s something I have proven over the years, that I can do it to the maximum,” he added.