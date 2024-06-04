Photography lovers rejoice! Another edition of the GuruShots exhibition happens on the island this June, featuring a series of stunning images from around the world. Taking place once again at 6×6 Centre for Photography in Limassol, the GuruShots exhibition happens for the fourth consecutive year on the island on Friday.

GuruShots is the world’s greatest photography game that connects, inspires and educates photo enthusiasts around the world. Two exhibitions will run in parallel at 6×6, both in print and digital. The Art of Photography exhibition received 62 million votes and includes 57,000 photos from 39 countries with 511 members exhibited. The Dramatic Lighting exhibition, with 39 million votes and 28,000 photos has 288 members exhibiting their work. Visitors can browse the photos in Limassol all weekend long until Sunday evening when the exhibition ends.

GuruShots is built to give people a platform to show and nurture their talent. More than just a photography ground, GuruShots transformed the art of sharing stunning images into a game packed with plenty of opportunities to showcase the craft of photography. Through the platform, members can receive feedback on their work and even exhibit their images in galleries and magazines around the world. This month, images from around the world and by diverse photographers are reaching Cyprus.

GuruShots

Two international photography exhibitions. June 7-9. 6×6 Centre for Photography, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm-9pm. Saturday-Sunday: 10am – 6pm. Tel: 25-354810